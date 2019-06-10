4 charged with 2nd-degree murder in Cold Lake First Nations homicide

Four people have been charged in the death of a 49-year-old man on Cold Lake First Nations.

At around 9 a.m. on Jan. 29, Cold Lake RCMP were called after reports of gun fire in the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nations.

Darren Reid, of Cold Lake First Nations, was found dead inside a residence. His death was determined to be a homicide.

On Monday, RCMP said four suspects were arrested between June 3 and 6.

Anthony Delorme, 33, Jerry Herman, 40, both of Cold Lake First Nations, as well as Brandon Sanregret, 26, of Cold Lake and Cy Sharp, 22, of no fixed address are charged with second-degree murder, police said.

All four are set to appear in court on June 12.

Cold Lake First Nations is located about 280 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.