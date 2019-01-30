RCMP called to east Alberta home for shots fired, discover man’s body inside
The RCMP are asking the public for tips as their Major Crimes Unit investigates the suspicious death of a man whose body was found at a home in the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nations.
Police said officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the area at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday. They found a man’s body inside a residence.
An autopsy is expected to take place this week in Edmonton.
On Wednesday, police issued a news release to say they want to speak with anyone that may have been in the English Bay area between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP detachment at 780-594-3302 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-847 or online.
Cold Lake First Nations is located about 280 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
