RCMP arrest carjacking suspect after pursuit in east-central Alberta sees spike belt deployed, other vehicle crashed into

A carjacking suspect was arrested in east-central Alberta on Tuesday after a police pursuit that RCMP said “lasted several minutes throughout the town of Bonnyville” and which saw officers deploy a spike belt.

Police also said the pursuit involved a collision between the suspect vehicle and “an independent motorist” but did not provide further details. No injuries were reported as a result of the events.

Bonnyville RCMP said officers with the Cold Lake detachment were dispatched to a carjacking just after 5 a.m. They said the suspect abandoned the vehicle before stealing another one and heading towards Bonnyville.

The police pursuit began when officers spotted the suspect in the town.

Police said multiple charges are pending against the 23-year-old suspect who was arrested, including robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, flight from police and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information about what happened or who believes they may have come into contact with the suspect while the alleged offences were being committed is asked to contact either the Cold Lake RCMP detachment at 780-594-3302 or the Bonnyville RCMP detachment at 780-343-7200.

Bonnyville is located about 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

