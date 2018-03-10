Drayton Valley carjacking ends with 2 suspects in custody

Two suspects are in custody after a wild car chase southwest of Edmonton.

Drayton Valley RCMP were called around 4:13 am on March 8 to reports of a carjacking with a firearm on Highway 620 in Brazeau County.

Mounties say a local cab driver had picked up its patrons and while en route the suspects pointed a firearm at the driver and ordered them to leave.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle uninjured.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were then called for assistance and were able to locate the stolen cab, but a second suspect had stolen another vehicle and attempted to block police from stopping the stolen cab.

Officers were able to get by the vehicle and stopped the cab with a spike belt.

A short standoff ensued where one of the suspects fired several shots into the air, but they were taken into custody without incident.

The second stolen vehicle was stopped by police after it had broken down and the driver was taken into custody.

23-year-old Avery Goodrunning from the Rocky Mountain House area is facing 13 charges, including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, flight from police and theft.

26-year-old Kelly Goodrunning from the Rocky Mountain House area is facing nine charges, including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, flight from police and theft.

Both men have been remanded into custody and will appear in Drayton Valley Provincial Court on March 20, 2018.