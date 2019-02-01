RCMP identify victim of Cold Lake First Nations homicide, seek tips from public

The RCMP has identified 49-year-old Darren Reid as the man whose body was found at a home on the Cold Lake First Nations on Tuesday. Officers say he was the victim of homicide.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said Reid himself was from Cold Lake First Nations, an area located about 280 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the English Bay area at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday. They then found Reid’s body inside a residence.

While RCMP confirmed Reid was a homicide victim, they did not say how he was killed.

Police say they want to speak with anyone who may have been in the English Bay area between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP detachment at 780-594-3302 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-847 or online.