Family of Alberta homicide victim Kalix Langenau issues heartfelt statement

The parents of a young Alberta man found dead north of Calgary last month are speaking out for the first time.

Kalix Langenau, 19, was last seen in northeast Calgary on Feb. 15. A few days later, his body was found in a rural area north of Calgary.

On Monday evening, John Langenau and Tracy Henderson issued a heartfelt statement thanking RCMP officers for their “quick and thorough response” the moment Kalix was reported missing.

“It has been a very traumatic few weeks and we have a long road ahead,” they said. “All the support has helped us in many small ways to find our path through this ordeal one step at a time.

“We are very grateful to our and Kalix’s hockey communities … And our friends and family for being by our side and supporting us.” Tweet This

“He inspired many kids through his coaching at Explosive Edge,” they said. “Kalix was the best big brother, who really loved and watched over his siblings.

His parents describe the young man as always being the “brightest and quirkiest” in the room.

“He was a stubborn strength, the rock in the family. We love him so much and when he left us too early, Kalix took a little piece of everyone’s soul with him.” Tweet This

RCMP have charged 19-year-old Hunter Van Mackelberg with second-degree murder in Kalix’s death.

“Our lives have forever been tragically changed,” the statement from Kalix’s parents reads. “We will continue to persevere for our family and to continue Kalix’s legacy through his memory.”

A celebration of life for Kalix will be held at Genesis Place – Shane Homes Arena in Airdrie at noon on March 12.

A candlelight vigil will then be held at 7:30 p.m. that same day at the football field behind Genesis Place.

More information can be found in Kalix’s obituary.

“We will always be proud of the person he is and how he touched so many in the all too short life that he lived.”

