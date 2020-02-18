Body found north of Calgary believed to be missing man Kalix Langenau: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a body discovered in a rural area north of Calgary on Monday is believed to be a 19-year-old who was previously reported missing.

Kalix Langenau was last seen in northeast Calgary on Saturday morning.

Airdrie RCMP issued a plea to the public the next day, asking for help locating Langenau, saying it was believed he was somewhere in the Airdrie area and that there was “concern for his well being.”

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said an autopsy is expected to be completed sometime this week after a body was found southeast of Airdrie.

The RCMP Major Crimes unit is assisting with the investigation.

RCMP investigate after a body was discovered in a rural area southeast of Airdrie on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Global News / Craig Hooper

RCMP said no further information will be released until the autopsy is complete.

Anyone with information on Langenau’s disappearance or death can call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

RCMP investigate after a body was discovered in a rural area southeast of Airdrie on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Global News / Tom Reynolds