Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Body found north of Calgary believed to be missing man Kalix Langenau: RCMP

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 12:45 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 12:55 pm
Kalix Langenau, 19, was last seen in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. .
Kalix Langenau, 19, was last seen in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. . Airdrie RCMP handout

RCMP say a body discovered in a rural area north of Calgary on Monday is believed to be a 19-year-old who was previously reported missing.

Kalix Langenau was last seen in northeast Calgary on Saturday morning.

Airdrie RCMP issued a plea to the public the next day, asking for help locating Langenau, saying it was believed he was somewhere in the Airdrie area and that there was “concern for his well being.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said an autopsy is expected to be completed sometime this week after a body was found southeast of Airdrie.

The RCMP Major Crimes unit is assisting with the investigation.

RCMP investigate after a body was discovered in a rural area southeast of Airdrie on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
RCMP investigate after a body was discovered in a rural area southeast of Airdrie on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Global News / Craig Hooper

RCMP said no further information will be released until the autopsy is complete.

Anyone with information on Langenau’s disappearance or death can call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

RCMP investigate after a body was discovered in a rural area southeast of Airdrie on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
RCMP investigate after a body was discovered in a rural area southeast of Airdrie on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Global News / Tom Reynolds
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPDeathBody FoundAirdrie RCMPCrossIron MillsAlberta deathAirdriceBody found near CalgaryKalix Langenau
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.