Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Airdrie teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Kalix Langenau

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 11:06 pm
Kalix Langenau, 19, was last seen in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Kalix Langenau, 19, was last seen in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Courtesy: Airdrie RCMP

A 19-year-old Airdrie man has been charged in the death of 19-year-old Kalix Langenau, Alberta RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Missing man Kalix Langenau’s death ruled a homicide: Alberta RCMP

Langenau was last seen in northeast Calgary on Feb. 15 and his body was found two days later in a rural area southeast of Airdrie, police said.

Hunter Van Mackelberg has been charged with second-degree murder and was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing, RCMP said.

He is set to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Thursday.​

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeHomicideAlberta crimeMissing ManAirdrie crimeAlberta Homicidemissing alberta manKalix LangenauKalix Langenau body foundKalix Langenau deathKalix Langenau homicideHunter Van Mackelberg
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.