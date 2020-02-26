Airdrie teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Kalix Langenau

A 19-year-old Airdrie man has been charged in the death of 19-year-old Kalix Langenau, Alberta RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday night.
Langenau was last seen in northeast Calgary on Feb. 15 and his body was found two days later in a rural area southeast of Airdrie, police said.
Hunter Van Mackelberg has been charged with second-degree murder and was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing, RCMP said.
He is set to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Thursday.
