Airdrie teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Kalix Langenau

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Airdrie man has been charged in the death of 19-year-old Kalix Langenau, Alberta RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday night.

Langenau was last seen in northeast Calgary on Feb. 15 and his body was found two days later in a rural area southeast of Airdrie, police said.

Hunter Van Mackelberg has been charged with second-degree murder and was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing, RCMP said.

He is set to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Thursday.​

Story continues below advertisement