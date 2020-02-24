Menu

Crime

Missing man Kalix Langenau’s death ruled a homicide: Alberta RCMP

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 5:49 pm
Updated February 24, 2020 5:50 pm
RCMP have ruled the death of Kalix Langenau, 19, a homicide.
RCMP have ruled the death of Kalix Langenau, 19, a homicide. Airdrie RCMP handout

Alberta RCMP have confirmed a body found in a rural area north of Calgary last week is that of Kalix Langenau, a man who went missing earlier this month.

The 19-year-old was last seen in northeast Calgary in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 15. RCMP initially believed he may be in the Airdrie area.

Last Monday, Langenau’s body was discovered southeast of Airdrie.

READ MORE: Body found north of Calgary believed to be missing man Kalix Langenau: RCMP

In an update Monday afternoon, RCMP said his death has been ruled a homicide. The cause of his death was not released by police.

Langenau was well-known in Airdrie’s minor hockey community, having played several seasons as a goalie, while also working since the age of 14 as an instructor at the Explosive Edge athletic development facility.

Story continues below advertisement

Langenau coached baseball and soccer at the facility but was best known for his time on the ice, helping young goalies develop their skills.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and asks anyone who may have been in the area of CrossIron Mills, Range Road 290 and Township Road 264, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Feb. 15 to contact then if they saw anything suspicious.

Anyone who may have been in the area and has dashcam video is also asked to contact the RCMP at 403-945-7200. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

