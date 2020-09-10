Menu

Crime

Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 6:45 pm
Saskatoon police have launched their 10th homicide investigation of the year.
Saskatoon police have launched their 10th homicide investigation of the year. Phillip Bollman / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service says an early morning death was the result of homicide.

Officers and Medavie Health Services West paramedics were called to an injured person in the 200 block of Avenue W South at roughly 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, according to a press release.

Read more: Saskatoon’s 9th homicide victim shot to death: police

Police said a 62-year-old man suffering from a stab wound was found injured on the sidewalk.

He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the press release.

An autopsy was completed Thursday afternoon.

Read more: Teens admit to fatal Saskatoon shooting of Mark Enwaya

Police said a 34-year-old Saskatoon man has been arrested but no charges have been laid at this time.

The major crime section continues to investigate.

This is the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.

Dozens remember Saskatoon homicide victim: ‘Hailey was loved’
