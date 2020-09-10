Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service says an early morning death was the result of homicide.

Officers and Medavie Health Services West paramedics were called to an injured person in the 200 block of Avenue W South at roughly 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, according to a press release.

Police said a 62-year-old man suffering from a stab wound was found injured on the sidewalk.

He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the press release.

An autopsy was completed Thursday afternoon.

Police said a 34-year-old Saskatoon man has been arrested but no charges have been laid at this time.

The major crime section continues to investigate.

This is the city’s 10th homicide of 2020.

