Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police lay murder charge in connection with Saskatoon hotel death

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 7:25 pm
Preston Thomas was found dead in a room at the Saskatoon Inn on Aug. 1, 2020.
Preston Thomas was found dead in a room at the Saskatoon Inn on Aug. 1, 2020. GoFundMe

Police have charged a 28-year-old with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Preston Logan Thomas at the Saskatoon Inn on Aug. 1.

Joel Yuzicapi was arrested alongside another person of interest Tuesday evening at a home in the 200 block of Avenue S North.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigating city’s 8th homicide of 2020

Saskatoon police said in a media release that the 27-year-old victim and the accused knew each other.

Officers were called to a hotel along Airport Drive this past weekend for a report of an injured man in a hotel room. Thomas was found dead inside.

Yuzicapi made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon provincial court. He wore a black tank top and had dyed blond and red hair.

Story continues below advertisement

He is also charged with being unlawfully at large, break and enter with assault, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation for an incident in September 2019.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigate city’s 7th homicide of 2020

Thomas was identified as being Saskatoon’s eighth homicide victim of 2020 through an online fundraiser. It said he was the father of two children.

“He was a strong, loyal and loving hard working man who would do what he needed for his family and children,” reads the page crowdsourcing money for his grave lot.

“He was always making people laugh and was the ‘life of the party.’”

Police said the investigation into Thomas’ death remains open and ask anyone with information to come forward.

Saskatoon police continue to investigate the city’s 8th homicide
Saskatoon police continue to investigate the city’s 8th homicide
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceSaskatoon PoliceHomicideMurderSaskatoon Police ServiceHotelSaskatoon HomicideSaskatoon MurderSaskatoon Innhotel deathpreston thomas
Flyers
More weekly flyers