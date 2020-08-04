Second accused appears in Saskatoon court in Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Another person accused of killing Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase has appeared in Saskatoon court, charged with second-degree murder.

Rene Merasty, 21, made a brief appearance via telephone before his case was adjourned to Aug. 11. He was charged Thursday while on remand at Saskatchewan Penitentiary for unrelated charges.

A Saskatoon police news release stated officers believe Merasty and Belanger-Weeseekase knew each other.

The 19-year-old victim was found dead on July 11. Police received a call about a woman dead inside a vehicle at an apartment in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive.

According to family, Belanger-Weeseekase was involved in a gang but had goals and aspirations that included becoming a makeup artist or veterinarian.

Police have also charged a teen girl with second-degree murder in the death. Media cannot publish her name due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Members of the Saskatoon police major crime section continue to investigate.