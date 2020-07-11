Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police investigating city’s fifth homicide of 2020

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 1:04 pm
Saskatoon police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, which they have determined to be a homicide.
Saskatoon police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, which they have determined to be a homicide. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting death, which they have determined to be a homicide.

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a house in the 100 block of Avenue K South, according to a police statement.

Officers responded to the home just after midnight Friday and found the gunshot victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Woman’s shooting death Saskatoon’s fourth homicide of 2020

His death has been ruled a homicide and the statement said, “a large number of people from the scene are in police custody and being questioned.”

Neighbours told Global News they heard two loud bangs shortly before midnight.

The major crime and forensic identification units are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them, at 306-975-8300, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoonSaskatoon Homicideshooting death
