Evan Penner’s mother says her son did not deserve punches from Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Evan Penner’s mother couldn’t finish watching a widely circulated video of a Saskatoon police officer repeatedly striking her son.

Sherri Penner travelled from northern Manitoba to Saskatoon for a news conference Thursday with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

“I just want to find justice for him . . . because he did not deserve that,” Sherri said.

On July 4, Saskatoon police arrested Penner, who is Indigenous. The video released by the Indigenous Joint Action Coalition shows one officer attempting to restrain the suspect before seven others arrived.

The six-and-a-half-minute video begins with the member telling Penner to “stop resisting” as he is wrestled to the ground and punched multiple times. Police also used a Taser on the man.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a mother, it’s very hard to see something like that happen to your child,” Sherri said. “I wouldn’t want that to happen to anybody else’s child.”

A widely-circulated video shows Evan Penner being struck by a Saskatoon police officer, which some say was an example of excessive force. Supplied

Her son’s lawyer, Eleanore Sunchild, told media “what happened to Evan Penner is intolerable” and the use of force wasn’t justified.

The man is traumatized and will need help recovering from the toll of the ordeal, Sunchild said.

During Thursday’s news conference, FSIN leaders reiterated their calls for an independent civilian oversight body for the police, along with calling on Saskatoon police to review their policies around officer use-of-force.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said officer training needs to improve, including “educating all of those officers of First Nation culture, protocols and our traditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Better attention should also be paid to restorative justice and addressing systemic racism, Cameron said.

He also wants the officers fired, which he said the family has also requested.

1:45 Video prompts review of Saskatoon police officers’ use of force Video prompts review of Saskatoon police officers’ use of force

While the group commended the man who recorded the video, they said any ambiguity would be cleared up if officers wore body cameras.

The Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners called a special meeting for Thursday afternoon in order to learn more about the incident and determine how to move forward when reviewing use-of-force.

A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Police Service has confirmed the officer-involved “has taken a few shifts of leave before returning to work,” but has not been placed on administrative leave.

Story continues below advertisement

Penner was charged with assaulting a police officer, disarming a police officer, mischief and possessing a controlled substance.

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper has confirmed the province’s Public Complaints Commission will review the incident with “appropriate oversight.”

Penner’s arrest came after two prior calls about the man earlier in the day, according to Saskatoon Police Association president Dean Pringle.

Pringle said the officer involved is a person of colour and attends Indigenous cultural ceremonies.

– With files from Dave Giles, Nathaniel Dove and Thomas Piller