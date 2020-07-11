Menu

Crime

‘Very concerning:’ Toronto police respond to 6 shooting calls in 12 hours

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 11, 2020 2:12 pm
Police at the scene of a shooting at Scarborough Town Centre on Friday.
Police at the scene of a shooting at Scarborough Town Centre on Friday. John Hanley / Global News

Toronto police received six calls for shootings over the course of just 12 hours beginning Friday afternoon, something the deputy chief called “very concerning.”

Officers were first called to a shooting at Scarborough Town Centre just after 2:10 p.m. Friday.

A man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

5 people injured, 1 in critical condition, after shooting in Toronto's west end

Following that incident, police reported two instances of shots being fired, including in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue area where a vehicle was shot at in a suspected drive-by.

No injuries were reported in those incidents.

Around 10:15 p.m., police were called to the area of Jane Street and Woolner Avenue. Officials said five people were shot, one critically, after shooters “indiscriminately” opened fire at individuals in the area.

Police then reported two other incidents of shots being fired, though there were no additional victims.

“Our shooting numbers are up this year, but they are more consistent with what they were in 2018,” Deputy Chief Shawna Coxon said.

“We’re always looking at links. Not just between this shooting and others, but patterns across the city. You’ve heard the chief of police speak a lot about gangs and the interaction between gangs across the city. The last 24 hours, it’s really too soon to say, but we are looking actively into each one as well as how they may be connected or not.”

On Saturday morning, police also responded to the Weston Road and Finch Avenue area where officials said a 1-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were seriously injured in a stabbing.

— With files from Nick Westoll

