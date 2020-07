Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto paramedics say two children have been taken to hospital after a reported stabbing in North York on Saturday.

Officials said they were called to the area of Weston Road and Finch Avenue at 10:16 a.m.

One of the children has life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement