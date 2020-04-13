Woman’s death called ‘suspicious’ by Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are calling a woman’s death in Saskatoon “suspicious.”

An injured woman was found by officers near the intersection of Avenue T South and 21st Street West at around 3:40 a.m. Monday, police said.

She was rushed to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not released her name or the nature of her injuries.

More details will be released as the investigation unfolds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

