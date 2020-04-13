Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman’s death called ‘suspicious’ by Saskatoon police

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 10:53 am
A woman’s death on April 13, 2020, is being called “suspicious” by Saskatoon police.
A woman’s death on April 13, 2020, is being called “suspicious” by Saskatoon police. Phillip Bollman / Global News

Police are calling a woman’s death in Saskatoon “suspicious.”

An injured woman was found by officers near the intersection of Avenue T South and 21st Street West at around 3:40 a.m. Monday, police said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon shooting sends teenager to hospital

She was rushed to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not released her name or the nature of her injuries.

READ MORE: Good Friday fire in Saskatoon deemed suspicious, say police

More details will be released as the investigation unfolds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide
First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSuspicious DeathSPSSaskatoon Suspicious DeathAvenue T South21st Street West
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.