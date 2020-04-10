Prince Albert police investigating child’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl.

Officers and paramedics responded to a call involving a person in cardiac arrest Wednesday evening in the 800-block of 17th Street West in Prince Albert.

They arrived and found a three-year-old girl unresponsive.

She was taken to hospital in Prince Albert and later transferred to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon where she was declared dead Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy is expected next week.

