Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Prince Albert police investigating child’s death

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 12:55 pm
Police found a three-year-old girl unresponsive in the 800-block of 17th Street West in Prince Albert, Sask.
Police found a three-year-old girl unresponsive in the 800-block of 17th Street West in Prince Albert, Sask. File / Global News

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl.

Officers and paramedics responded to a call involving a person in cardiac arrest Wednesday evening in the 800-block of 17th Street West in Prince Albert.

READ MORE: First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide

They arrived and found a three-year-old girl unresponsive.

She was taken to hospital in Prince Albert and later transferred to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon where she was declared dead Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Police investigating death of 3-year-old girl found unresponsive at Regina home

An autopsy is expected next week.

Boy dies in hospital after mobile home fire in Red Deer County
Boy dies in hospital after mobile home fire in Red Deer County
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Prince AlbertPrince Albert PolicePrince Albert SaskatchewanPrince Albert Police ServiceSudden DeathAutopsy17th Street WestUnresponsive
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.