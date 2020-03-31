Menu

Crime

Arrest made in connection with Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide: police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 7:01 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 7:41 pm
Arrest made in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide
Prince Albert police have made an arrest in connection with a triple homicide this past weekend. File / Global News

An arrest has been made in connection with a triple homicide in Prince Albert, Sask.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of MacArthur Drive just after 4 p.m. on March 29, according to a press release.

READ MORE: Two adults, child dead in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide

The Prince Albert Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that 56-year-old Denis Carrier, 56-year-old Sandra Henry and a seven-year-old boy, Bentlee, were found deceased inside the house.

A five-year-old girl, Kendrah, remains in hospital with serious injuries. Her condition has been upgraded from critical to stable condition, police said.

The last name of the children is not being released at the request of the family.

Police did confirm the two dead adults were the grandparents of the children.

Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week, according to the press release.

A man is currently in custody. His name and age were not released by police.

Investigators said the deceased and suspect are known to each other.

Prince Albert police said they’re not looking for any other suspects at this time.

More to come…

