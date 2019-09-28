2 people in custody following overnight homicide: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say they’re investigating the city’s 14th homicide of the year following an altercation that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man.

Police say they were called to the 900 block of Northumberland Avenue at about 2:15 Saturday morning for reports of a number of people in a parking lot engaging in an altercation.

A man who had sustained injuries was transported to hospital, where police say he died.

Related Police rule Saskatoon apartment death a homicide

READ MORE: 4 charged with manslaughter in Saskatoon’s 13th homicide of 2019

Investigation teams were called to the scene, including forensic identification.

Shortly after 8 a.m., an officer spotted a vehicle associated with the incident and carried out a traffic stop. Two people were arrested and taken into custody.

Investigators say they’re aware of multiple people being in the vicinity or involved with the altercation and events leading up to it.

READ MORE: ‘He had a good future’: sister mourns Saskatoon homicide victim

SPS is asking anyone with information, including video of the incident to contact them at 306-975-8300, and ask to speak to an investigator in major crimes.

Anyone who may have any other information regarding this incident is also being asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.