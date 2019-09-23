‘He had a good future’: sister mourns Saskatoon homicide victim

Crystal Nataucappo remembers her late brother as a hard-working father of two who took care of other people.

Kevin Nataucappo, 31, relocated to Saskatoon about a year-and-a-half ago and worked for a local moving company, his sister said.

“Kevin was a good guy. All he did was work,” Crystal said. Two of his biggest sources of motivation were his son and daughter, she explained.

On Saturday, he became Saskatoon’s 13th homicide victim.

Just after 5 a.m., Saskatoon police received a call about an injured man inside a home in the 100 block of Howell Avenue. Emergency crews took him from the Hudson Bay Park home to the hospital where he died.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the incident is not believed to be random and the public is not at risk.

Multiple people from the home were interviewed by officers and helped with the investigation, according to a news release.

Four men are charged with breaking and entering, committing assault with a weapon and manslaughter. On Monday, Mohamad Al-Zawahreh, 23, Darrell Keith Dustyhorn, 37, Destin Mosquito, 21, and Devin Aldon Wesaquate, 25, made brief appearances via video.

All four are scheduled to make their next court appearances on Wednesday.

“Kevin wasn’t gang-affiliated or anything like that,” Crystal said.

Crystal said she was at the home earlier in the evening. She had to work the next day, so she said her brother told her to go home. Everything seemed fine, according to the sister.

“My brother always looked out for me and took care of everyone,” she said.

She told Global News the siblings dreamed of going on trips together, seeing the country and exploring places they’d never seen before.

“He had a good future.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Saskatoon’s 13 homicides in 2019 ties the record set in 2018. The SPS has made arrests in 10 of the homicides.