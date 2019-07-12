Prince Albert police renew call for tips concerning homicide

It has been nearly one year since the death of a 42-year-old man in Prince Albert, Sask., and police are urging the public to speak up.

Jordan Ballantyne was located in a yard near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 20th Street East just after 9 p.m. CT on July 13, 2018.

An autopsy conducted on July 16, 2018, confirmed Ballantyne’s death to be a homicide.

Since that time, Ballantyne’s death continues to be investigated by the criminal investigation division.

Police are asking anyone who has contacted them in the past, about Ballantyne, to call in again because follow-up with previous tipsters can often lead to new information, valuable to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4238 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

