Crime

Saskatchewan child’s death determined to be homicide, Prince Albert police report

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 5:56 pm
Updated April 15, 2020 5:57 pm
Prince Albert police say foul play was not a factor in the death of a 32-year-old woman last month.
A three-year-old girl’s death is being investigated as a homicide in Prince Albert, Sask. File / Global News

Investigators in Prince Albert, Sask., have determined the death of a three-year-old girl was the result of a homicide.

Police were initially called to a home in the 800-block of 17th Street West about a person in cardiac arrest at 8 p.m. on April 8.

Prince Albert police investigating child's death

The girl was found unresponsive and life-saving efforts were made by members of Parkland Ambulance while en route to Victoria Hospital, according to a press release.

The child was later transferred to Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital where she was declared dead by medical staff on the afternoon of April 9.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday. The cause of death was not released by police.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon; however, police confirmed the girl and suspects were known to each other.

First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide

Investigators said they don’t believe this was a random incident.

Prince Albert police do not believe there is a risk to public safety, according to a press release.

Members from the criminal investigations division, forensic identification section and office of the chief coroner are part of the investigation.

