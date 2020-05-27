Menu

Crime

Half-brother charged in homicide of 3-year-old child: Prince Albert police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 5:57 pm
Updated May 27, 2020 6:19 pm
Prince Albert police have laid a charge in the homicide of a three-year-old girl back in April.
Prince Albert police have laid a charge in the homicide of a three-year-old girl back in April. File / Global News

Police say they’ve laid a charge against the half-brother of the deceased after a homicide investigation was launched in Prince Albert, Sask., last month.

Officers were initially called to a home in the 800-block of 17th Street West about a person in cardiac arrest at 8 p.m. on April 8.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan child’s death determined to be homicide, Prince Albert police report

A three-year-old girl was found unresponsive and life-saving efforts were made by members of Parkland Ambulance while en route to Victoria Hospital, according to a press release.

Emily McCallum-Daniels was later transferred to Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital where she was declared dead by medical staff on the afternoon of April 9.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday. The cause of death was not released by Prince Albert police.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police investigating child’s death

Fabian Morin, 21, is facing a second-degree murder charge in relation to the death. Police said the accused made his first court appearance by video link on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody until his next court date scheduled for June 5.

Members from the criminal investigations division are still investigating.

