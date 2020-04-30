Body found on Prince Albert, Sask. riverbank that of missing man

Send this page to someone via email

A body found along the bank of the North Saskatchewan River in Prince Albert has been identified as that of a man reported missing five months ago.

Donald Light, 31, was last seen at his house on Nov. 19, 2019.

He told his family he was going for a walk, but never returned.

Extensive search efforts for Light were made over the past five months by family, friends and strangers.

His body was found Monday near River Street East.

Prince Albert police said Light’s identity was confirmed after an autopsy.

Police said they are not releasing a cause of death, but said foul play is not suspected.

