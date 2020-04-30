Menu

Canada

Body found on Prince Albert, Sask. riverbank that of missing man

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 11:39 am
Search continues for Donald Light, reported missing in Prince Albert, Sask.
The body of Donald Light, missing for five months, was found along the riverbank in Prince Albert, Sask.

A body found along the bank of the North Saskatchewan River in Prince Albert has been identified as that of a man reported missing five months ago.

Donald Light, 31, was last seen at his house on Nov. 19, 2019.

He told his family he was going for a walk, but never returned.

Extensive search efforts for Light were made over the past five months by family, friends and strangers.

His body was found Monday near River Street East.

Prince Albert police said Light’s identity was confirmed after an autopsy.

Police said they are not releasing a cause of death, but said foul play is not suspected.

Prince Albert police warning people to stay away from the North Saskatchewan River
