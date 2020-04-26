Menu

Environment

Prince Albert police warning people to stay away from the North Saskatchewan River

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 8:56 pm
According to a city press release, very high water levels resulted in flooding along the Little Red River Park riverbank and the Rotary Trail in Prince Albert.
According to a city press release, very high water levels resulted in flooding along the Little Red River Park riverbank and the Rotary Trail in Prince Albert. City of Prince Albert/ Supplied

Prince Albert police are warning residents to stay away from the North Saskatchewan River.

On Sunday, the river began to thaw after being frozen throughout the winter, resulting in a high-speed current sitting at a very high level.

According to a city press release, very high water levels resulted in flooding along the Little Red River Park riverbank and the Rotary Trail in Prince Albert.

The river rose by nearly seven metres at its peak at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

“We have been monitoring the river and it appears it has peaked and levels are steadily declining,” Wes Hicks, Prince Albert director of public works, said in a statement.

The city is reminding people to refrain from gathering in crowds if you go to watch and to be careful.

