Some Edmonton trails closed due to high water levels on the North Saskatchewan River

The City of Edmonton closed some low-lying trails in the river valley Wednesday due to high water levels that have created unsafe trail conditions.

The city said the North Saskatchewan River surged overnight due to the rapid snow melt that’s happening this week because of the sudden increase in temperatures.

“This year, the above average snow pack, very late spring and rapidly warming temperatures have resulted in accelerated runoff, as well as significant impact on rising river levels and swift-moving currents,” Edmonton Fire Rescue Services chief of special operations Bruce McWhinnie said.

The water receded later Wednesday, but the city said substantial ice and debris has been left on some low-lying trails next to the river.

Part of the Edmonton Riverboat was submerged in water Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Morris Gamblin, Global News

The unusually rapid water level fluctuations also submerged part of the Edmonton Riverboat, which appeared to have large pieces of ice jammed under the port side Wednesday morning, which forced the starboard side and part of the stern into the water.

The city is asking people to use caution around the river, trails and parks due to changing water levels, quickly flowing water and debris in the river.

“As river levels rise, many contributing factors (including debris and ice) increase risk which is why it is important to stay away from the river and river banks,” McWhinnie said.

The Edmonton river valley trail through Emily Murphy Park was closed due to high water and ice levels on the North Saskatchewan River. Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Morris Gamblin, Global News

Park users are asked to obey all signs and detours, call 311 if they see water collecting on trails, stay off the unstable ice and keep dogs away from the river.

In the first half of this month, Edmonton firefighters responded to nine river rescue calls, three of which happened on the same day.

Anyone who sees a person or animal in need of a rescue is asked call 911 and not try to rescue those in distress themselves.

The following trails were closed on Wednesday:

Gold Bar Park lower trail

Highlands lower trail

Emily Murphy Park to Kinsmen Park granular trail

Fort Edmonton river loop trail

Rafters Landing near the Edmonton Riverboat

“We know Edmontonians are eager to get out and explore our River Valley parks and trails,” director of River Valley and Horticultural Facilities Rhonda Norman said.

“However, due to current conditions, we ask people to use caution near the North Saskatchewan River, stay off the ice, and continue to follow physical distancing guidelines by staying at least two metres away from others.”

The city said updates about trail closures due to river levels will be posted on the trail/park cautions and closures map and additional closures will happen as required.

According to Alberta Environment, while there are flood and ice jam watches and advisories in northern and central Alberta, as of Tuesday night none had been issued for the North Saskatchewan River.

Further downstream in Saskatchewan, the province’s water management agency issued a warning this week about the potential for ice jams and localized flooding due to the lateness of this year’s snow melt runoff.

The Water Security Agency (WSA) said a near-simultaneous breakup of the North Saskatchewan River ice cover, as opposed to a staggered event, may result in more significant flooding.

The agency’s advisory stretches from the Alberta border to the junction with the South Saskatchewan River downstream of Prince Albert.

–With files from Caley Ramsay and Thomas Piller, Global News