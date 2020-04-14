Independent observers looking into death of Regina woman found vomiting blood

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says its officers expedited medical treatment for a woman found vomiting blood last week.

Initially, an injured person was reported at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and St. John Street at roughly 10:30 p.m. on April 10.

As officers approached, the woman was seen vomiting blood on herself and the sidewalk, according to a press release.

Police said she did not appear to have any external injuries.

After requesting EMS, officers said they decided to transport the woman in a police car to a nearby hospital, as her condition appeared to be deteriorating.

She died in hospital at roughly 11 p.m., officials said. The 32-year-old Regina woman’s name was not released by police.

RPS said on Tuesday it does not have evidence that would indicate the death was the result of any criminal act.

Since the woman was briefly in the care of officers, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice, as per protocol, has appointed two independent observers to the investigation.

RPS said it’s working in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service. The cause of death was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.