First ticket issued over violation of public health order during COVID-19 pandemic: Regina police

On Monday, Regina police say officers issued their first ticket for a violation of the province’s public health order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said the ticket was given to a 23-year-old woman after officers were informed by public health officials that she was not complying with a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.

According to a news release, the woman was fined $2,800.

On March 26, a public health order was mandated by the government of Saskatchewan to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It includes a 14-day isolation period for all individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as those who have had close contact with someone with the novel coronavirus that causes the disease.

The 14-day isolation period is also ordered for all individuals who have travelled internationally.

Regina police say they echo the province’s request for compliance.

Anyone who wishes to report a violation of the order is asked to contact 1-855-559-5502.

