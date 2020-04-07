Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

First ticket issued over violation of public health order during COVID-19 pandemic: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 11:09 am
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police say they have issued a ticket over a violation of the province's mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for certain individuals. File / Global News

On Monday, Regina police say officers issued their first ticket for a violation of the province’s public health order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said the ticket was given to a 23-year-old woman after officers were informed by public health officials that she was not complying with a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.

According to a news release, the woman was fined $2,800.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan RCMP respond to 436 COVID-19-related calls

On March 26, a public health order was mandated by the government of Saskatchewan to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It includes a 14-day isolation period for all individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as those who have had close contact with someone with the novel coronavirus that causes the disease.

Story continues below advertisement

The 14-day isolation period is also ordered for all individuals who have travelled internationally.

Regina police say they echo the province’s request for compliance.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Anyone who wishes to report a violation of the order is asked to contact 1-855-559-5502.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan limits gatherings to 10 people, moves to limit more businesses

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsRegina Policecoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Public health order
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.