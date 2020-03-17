Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Prince Albert, Sask., assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in Prince Albert, Sask., suffered life-threatening injuries following an alleged assault and robbery, police said.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of 9th Street East on Sunday afternoon for a report of a person down in the alley.

Officers reportedly found a 60-year-old man with serious, life-threatening injuries. According to police, he was rushed to Victoria Hospital and then taken by STARS air ambulance to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Police have not released an update on his condition.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with assault and robbery. Police allege some of the man’s belongings had been taken.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Tuesday.

Police are now looking for surveillance video of the alleged assault.

Investigators are interested in video from the area between the 100 block of 9th and 10th streets east to the 400 block of 9th and 10th streets east that was taken on Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

