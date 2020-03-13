Menu

Canada

Death of missing man in Saskatchewan called suspicious by RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 7:28 pm
RCMP said they were called to a report of a deceased person located along a road roughly 35 kilometres northeast of Onion Lake Cree Nation on March 6.
RCMP said they were called to a report of a deceased person located along a road roughly 35 kilometres northeast of Onion Lake Cree Nation on March 6. Files / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP is calling the death of a missing man suspicious.

David Jonas Tobac, 24, was the subject of a missing person investigation by Lloydminster RCMP on Feb. 29.

Police said they received a report on March 6 of a dead person along a road roughly 35 kilometres northeast of Onion Lake Cree Nation.

The body was identified as Tobac, according to a press release.

RCMP confirmed Tobac’s death was suspicious in nature based on their current investigation and an autopsy conducted on March 10.

The Major Crime Unit North is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Onion Lake Cree Nation is 280 km northwest of Saskatoon.

