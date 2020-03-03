Man charged in hit and run death on Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP said charges have been laid in the death of an Onion Lake Cree Nation man following a lengthy investigation.

Shane Opissinow, 31, was found dead in a slough next to Nine Mile Road in Onion Lake, Sask., on May 14, 2018.

READ MORE: Onion Lake RCMP find man submerged in slough

Police said his submerged body was found by a passerby in the slough on the west side of the road, roughly one kilometre south of the Chief Taylor Road intersection.

A lengthy and complex investigation ensued and investigators determined Opissinow died as the result of a hit and run.

Danny Boy Thunder Makokis, 31, of Onion Lake Cree Nation, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not said what led them to charge Makokis.

He will make his first appearance in Onion Lake provincial court on April 1.

Onion Lake Cree Nation is roughly 325 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

1:39 Witness describes chase, fatal shooting involving Lloydminster RCMP Witness describes chase, fatal shooting involving Lloydminster RCMP