Teen charged in the killing of northern Saskatchewan man

A teenager is charged with murder in the killing of Norris Kevin Charles, 32, of Grandmother’s Bay, Sask.

Charles was found dead on Friday inside a home by police say Saskatchewan RCMP.

A 16-year-old, also of Grandmother’s Bay, has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in police custody.

The teen, who can not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will make his first court appearance Monday at La Ronge Provincial Court.

An autopsy for Charles has been scheduled for Monday in Saskatoon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Grandmother’s Bay is located an hour north of La Ronge, Sask.

