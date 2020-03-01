Menu

Crime

Teen charged in the killing of northern Saskatchewan man

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 6:52 pm
RCMP are investigating after 7 people were killed after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning outside Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.
RCMP continue to investigate after a Grandmother's Bay man was found dead inside a home, Friday. File / Global News

A teenager is charged with murder in the killing of Norris Kevin Charles, 32, of Grandmother’s Bay, Sask.

Charles was found dead on Friday inside a home by police say Saskatchewan RCMP.

A 16-year-old, also of Grandmother’s Bay, has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in police custody.

READ MORE: Man’s disappearance in Humboldt, Sask. considered suspicious

The teen, who can not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will make his first court appearance Monday at La Ronge Provincial Court.

An autopsy for Charles has been scheduled for Monday in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate report of attempted child abduction in Craik, Sask.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Grandmother’s Bay is located an hour north of La Ronge, Sask.

