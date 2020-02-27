Menu

Crime

Sandy Bay, Sask. man facing second-degree murder charge in recent death

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 2:15 pm
RCMP car
Thomas Johnny Bernard Ross is charged with second-degree murder in a Sandy Bay, Sask., death. File / Global News

A Sandy Bay man is facing a murder charge in the death of another man in the northern Saskatchewan community.

RCMP said health care providers were called to a home in the community late Tuesday evening for a report of an unresponsive man.

Darnell Bear, 33, was found seriously injured and taken to the local health centre where efforts to save him were unsuccessful, police said.

Police said Bear’s family has been notified of his death.

Additional police resources were called in to aid with the investigation, leading to an arrest.

Thomas Johnny Bernard Ross, 31, who is from Sandy Bay, is charged with second-degree murder.

Ross is scheduled to appear in Pelican Narrows provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

Sandy Bay is roughly 580 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

