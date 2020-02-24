Teen charged with manslaughter in Regina’s 4th homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager is the second person charged in a Regina homicide investigation.

Rodney Ruberry, 49, was found critically injured at a home in the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue on Jan. 24, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. It was Regina’s fourth homicide of 2020.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested by police on Feb. 21.

He is facing a manslaughter charge and was scheduled to appear in youth court on Monday morning.

His name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Josiah Pambrun, 27, was charged with manslaughter on Feb. 13.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact them at 306-775-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.