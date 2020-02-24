Menu

Crime

Teen charged with manslaughter in Regina’s 4th homicide of 2020

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 11:56 am
A 17-year-old boy is charged with manslaughter in the death of Rodney Ruberry, Regina’s fourth homicide victim of 2020.
A 17-year-old boy is charged with manslaughter in the death of Rodney Ruberry, Regina’s fourth homicide victim of 2020. Dave Parsons / Global News

A teenager is the second person charged in a Regina homicide investigation.

Rodney Ruberry, 49, was found critically injured at a home in the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue on Jan. 24, police said.

READ MORE: Man charged in connection to Dewdney Avenue homicide: Regina police

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. It was Regina’s fourth homicide of 2020.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested by police on Feb. 21.

READ MORE: Regina police deem death on Dewdney Avenue city’s 4th homicide

He is facing a manslaughter charge and was scheduled to appear in youth court on Monday morning.

His name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Man charged in three separate Regina homicides
Man charged in three separate Regina homicides

Josiah Pambrun, 27, was charged with manslaughter on Feb. 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact them at 306-775-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

