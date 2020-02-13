Man charged in connection to Dewdney Avenue homicide: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a man in connection to a homicide that happened in January.

Police say they were responding to a property check in the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue at about 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 24 after a witness saw people running away from the home.

When officers arrived, police say they found Rodney Troy Ruberry, 49, in medical distress and called EMS.

Ruberry was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Josiah Pambrun, 27, of Regina, is charged with manslaughter and made his first court appearance on Thursday, police say.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact them at 306-775-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.