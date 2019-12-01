Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Investigation underway after man found dead on Regina street

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 1:05 pm
Police are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to investigate and clarify the circumstances surrounding this death.
Police are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to investigate and clarify the circumstances surrounding this death. Taryn Snell / Global News

The Regina Police Service is investigating after a deceased man was discovered in North Central.

On Sunday, at about 4 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Queen Street for a report of a male lying injured in the street.

READ MORE: Man charged in attack with baseball bat: Regina police

Police and EMS attended the scene and located the man, who was already dead.

Officers secured the area as the major crimes and forensic units were brought in as well as the coroner.

Police are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to investigate and clarify the circumstances surrounding the death, say officials.

READ MORE: Carjacker steals vehicle at gunpoint from Regina man in his garage

Police say they are working to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Caught on camera: Regina police investigate brawl outside Burger King
Caught on camera: Regina police investigate brawl outside Burger King
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police ServiceReginaEMSNorth CentralQueen StreetDeath InvestigationMajor Crimes Unitforensic unitchief coroner
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.