Investigation underway after man found dead on Regina street

The Regina Police Service is investigating after a deceased man was discovered in North Central.

On Sunday, at about 4 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Queen Street for a report of a male lying injured in the street.

Police and EMS attended the scene and located the man, who was already dead.

Officers secured the area as the major crimes and forensic units were brought in as well as the coroner.

Police are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to investigate and clarify the circumstances surrounding the death, say officials.

Police say they are working to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

