Man charged in attack with baseball bat: Regina police

A Regina resident was attacked outside his home by a man armed with a baseball bat, police say.

The incident happened Saturday on the 400 block of North Lorne Street.

Police were dispatched to the area at about 2:25 p.m. for a report of an assault.

According to police, the 33-year-old victim was returning to his apartment suite when he was attacked.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Dilas Matlock, 22, from Regina, has been charged with assault with a weapon. He will appear in court on Jan. 16.

