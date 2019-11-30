Menu

Canada

Carjacker steals vehicle at gunpoint from Regina man in his garage

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 1:16 pm
Regina police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint.
Regina Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in his own garage.

The incident took place on Friday at about 8:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Jurasin Street.

The victim had pulled into his garage when he was approached by a male suspect armed with a firearm, officials said.

Police say the suspect demanded the keys to the victim’s black 2013 black Kia Forte. The victim complied and the suspect drove off in the vehicle, police said.

No one was injured in the alleged robbery.

Police say the suspect was last seen driving southbound on Argyle Street from Rochdale Boulevard.

The male suspect is described as six-feet tall, wearing a black jacket with the hood pulled up and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Comedian gets stolen car back
RobberyGun ViolenceRegina Police ServiceCity of ReginaCarjackingStolen CarRochdale BoulevardKia ForteJurasin Street
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.