Regina police investigate after man dies at home in Coronation Park

The Regina Police Service say they are investigating after a man died inside a home in the Coronation Park neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Wascana Street at about 1:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was critically injured.

The man was alive when police got there and officers attempted emergency first aid while waiting for EMS to arrive, police say. He died a shortly after.

The Saskatchewan Coroner Service is working with police on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers are 1-800-222-8477.

