Crime

Regina police Taser 1 of 2 men accused of domestic-related assault

Mickey Djuric
Posted February 21, 2020 7:59 pm
Saskatoon police to review Taser use on man who appeared set to stab himself.
Regina police to review Taser use on a man who allegedly rushed at officers with a knife sharpener. File / Global News

Two men are accused of assaulting a 39-year-old female following an altercation Friday where police had to subdue one of the accused with a Taser, officials say.

At around 7 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Lacon Street following a report of a domestic assault.

Regina police allege the female resident of the home was assaulted by Jordan Ashley Taypotat, 20, who also lives at the residence. He was arrested without incident.

However, police say the second suspect, Jason Lawrence Moise, 43, who also resides in the home, was less than compliant.

Police say the intoxicated man had rushed at officers with a “large knife sharpener”. An officer responded by using his stun gun to subdue the suspect. The suspect refused to be assessed by EMS.

Both men are jointly charged with assault. Moise is also charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. Both were released on undertakings and will make their first court appearance on April 2.

The use of force shown by Regina officers will be reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission as part of their policy. Additionally, the incident will be reviewed by a committee within the RPS.

