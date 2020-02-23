Man approached by group of men shot as he ran: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are looking for a group of men after another man was shot on Saturday.

Police say the man was in the west lane of the 1200 block of Rae Street when he was approached by a group of four to five men. One of them had a gun.

The victim ran away as gunshots were fired. Police say one of the rounds hit him. He was able to go to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen running north on the 1200 block of Rae Street. No descriptions of the suspects have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

