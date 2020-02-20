Man allegedly stabs passenger while in taxi, charged with attempted murder: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service say a man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another individual while in a taxi on Wednesday.

Police said the taxi driver drove the victim to the hospital sometime before 5:30 p.m. that day.

The taxi driver told police that a passenger inside the taxi assaulted another passenger.

Police describe the victim’s injuries as non-threatening.

Police arrested Trevor Roy Sunshine, 42, at a home in the 700 block of Athol Street. Officers found Sunshine in possession of a BB gun and drugs.

He appeared in court on Thursday afternoon.

