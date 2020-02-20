Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man allegedly stabs passenger while in taxi, charged with attempted murder: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 6:01 pm
Updated February 20, 2020 6:02 pm
Police said the taxi driver drove the victim to the hospital sometime before 5:30 p.m. on the day of the reported stabbing.
Police said the taxi driver drove the victim to the hospital sometime before 5:30 p.m. on the day of the reported stabbing. Bayne Stanley / The Canadian Press

The Regina Police Service say a man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another individual while in a taxi on Wednesday.

Police said the taxi driver drove the victim to the hospital sometime before 5:30 p.m. that day.

READ MORE: Regina police charge 2 in attempted murder investigation

The taxi driver told police that a passenger inside the taxi assaulted another passenger.

Police describe the victim’s injuries as non-threatening.

READ MORE: 26-year-old man charged with attempted murder: Regina police

Police arrested Trevor Roy Sunshine, 42, at a home in the 700 block of Athol Street. Officers found Sunshine in possession of a BB gun and drugs.

He appeared in court on Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement
Man charged in three separate Regina homicides
Man charged in three separate Regina homicides
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingRegina PoliceCourtRegina Police ServiceAttempted MurderRPSProvincial CourtAthol StreetRegina StabbingRegina taxi stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.