Regina police charge 2 in attempted murder investigation

The Regina Police Service said they have charged two men in an attempted murder investigation that began in September 2019.

The investigation stems from an incident in the 2100 block of Osler Street on Sept. 19, when a person was allegedly shot with a firearm, according to police.

Police said they made their first arrest on Feb. 6 and the second on Feb. 7.

Thomas Adam Stevenson, 36, and Glenn Travis Sutherland, 32, both from Regina, are charged with attempted murder. Sutherland is also charged with possessing a firearm unlawfully.

Stevenson made his first court appearance on Feb. 7. Sutherland made his first appearance in court on Feb. 10.

