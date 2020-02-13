Menu

Crime

Man facing 3 murder charges in the death of 3 Regina residents

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 11:32 am
Updated February 13, 2020 11:33 am
The Regina Police Service have laid a murder charge in the death of a woman after discovering her body at home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Jan. 5.
The Regina Police Service have laid a murder charge in the death of a woman after discovering her body at home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Jan. 5. Stewart Manhas / Global News

A Regina man is facing three murder charges in the death of three Regina residents between Nov. 9, 2019, and Jan. 5, say officials.

Dillon Ricky Whitehawk, 25, is accused of killing three people — Keesha Cree Bitternose, 29, Jordan Gaiton Denton, 27, and Keenan Scott Toto, 23.

Denton, who is the victim of the city’s eighth homicide in 2019, was found dead Nov. 9 in the 800 block of Robinson Street.

Toto, the city’s ninth homicide victim of 2019, was found dead on Dec. 1 in the 1200 block of Queen Street.

Bitternose, who is the city’s first homicide of 2020, was found dead on Jan. 5 at a residence in the 1500 block of Cameron Street.

Whitehawk is charged with first-degree murder in all three deaths. He’s also facing two charges of possession of a firearm or ammunition, contrary to prohibition.

Story continues below advertisement

Whitehawk makes his first appearance on the charges Thursday at Regina provincial court.

The Regina Police Service is holding a press conference, at 3 p.m. Thursday to provide more details.

