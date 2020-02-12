Menu

Crime

Regina woman charged in 2018 death of 3-year-old girl

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 3:38 pm
A Regina woman has been charged in connection to the death of a three-year-old girl in March 2018.
A Regina woman has been charged in connection to the death of a three-year-old girl in March 2018. File / Global News

A three-year-old girl’s death nearly two years ago has been deemed a homicide, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A 911 call just after 9:45 a.m. on March 20, 2018, reported the preschooler unresponsive at a home in the 100-block of Montreal Street North.

Zoey Hancock, of Regina, was pronounced dead at hospital at around 12:20 p.m. that day, according to police.

The investigation continued, with police and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service working together on the case until the present day. Police say Hancock’s death is now considered a homicide.

RPS announced Wednesday they have arrested a 33-year-old Regina woman in connection with Hancock’s death.

Ashley Dawn Longworth is facing a charge of manslaughter.

Longworth was scheduled to make her first provincial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

RPS said the homicide brings the city’s total number up to seven in 2018.

