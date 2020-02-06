Son charged with manslaughter in 2018 Toronto elder abuse case

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of his elderly father, who was reportedly left on the floor of his home for several days in April 2018.

Police said they were called to a home in the Victoria Park and Lawrence Avenue East area at the time after an 86-year-old-man, Joon Kim, reportedly fell out of his chair and onto the floor of his bedroom.

According to police, Kim spent five days on the floor. Investigators allege his son, Ji Yong Kim, 52, who lived in the home and was the man’s caretaker at the time, did not help his father.

Investigators said Kim’s son called an ambulance on April 13, 2018 after he checked on his father and found him unresponsive.

Kim was pronounced dead in May 2018, police said.

Ji Yong Kim was arrested at the time and charged with failing to provide necessities of life and criminal negligence causing death.

Officers say the younger Kim has since been given the additional charge of manslaughter and that the older man’s death is now Toronto’s 97th homicide of 2018.