Canada

Cause of death for newborn baby girl found in Saskatoon recycling bin still unknown

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 4:08 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 4:31 pm
A newborn baby girl was found dead inside a recycling bin in Saskatoon on Nov. 8, 2019.
It may take several months to learn the cause of death after an infant was found inside a recycling bin, according to Saskatoon police.

Officers were called by someone who came across something “suspicious” just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 8. The infant was found in an alley in the 400-block of 5th Avenue North.

READ MORE: Infant abandonment space in Saskatoon needs more consultation: Sask. minister

An autopsy was completed on Nov. 12. Police, however, said further testing is required.

The autopsy was unable to conclusively determine the child’s date of birth, a press release said.

Police, however, did confirm the infant was a recently-born girl.

Sudden death of infant in Saskatoon under police investigation
Sudden death of infant in Saskatoon under police investigation

Investigators with the major crimes section are asking for anyone with video surveillance footage from between 25th and Queen streets and/or 3rd and 6th avenues. Police said they are specifically looking for video taken between Nov. 4 and 8.

The infant was located in a “very distinct” bag and police hope someone recognizes the photo they released, according to the press release.

Death of newborn baby girl found in Saskatoon recycling bin still unknown
Saskatoon police have released a stock photo of the bag after an infant was found dead in hopes someone may recognize it. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Police said there is still an urgent need to locate the mother.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

