Canada

Vigil held for infant found dead in Saskatoon recycling bin

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 8:37 am
Updated November 11, 2019 8:57 am
Vigil held for infant found dead in Saskatoon recycling bin
Saskatoon police continue to search for the mother of an infant found dead in a recycling bin, saying she may need medical attention and support. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

A vigil was held in Saskatoon for the infant whose body was found on Friday.

It took place on Saturday near a recycling bin in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.

By Sunday morning, the candles had been replaced by stuffed animals.

READ MORE: Quebec woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for death of three newborn babies

Jonathon Mercredi was one of the people who found the infant and said he is still trying to come to terms with the discovery.

“It’s tragic,” Mercredi said. “(I) still can’t understand why someone would do something like that.”

Sudden death of infant in Saskatoon under police investigation
Sudden death of infant in Saskatoon under police investigation

Saskatoon police continue to search for the mother who they said may need medical attention and support.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want this mother to come forward. We want to assist her in any way we can, that’s the priority.”

“The investigation will be ongoing but right now we want to provide her with some supports,” Saskatoon police spokesperson Alyson Edwards said Friday.

“Our priority is to help get this woman medical attention if she requires it and she likely will. We also want to connect her with supports in the community to be able to provide her some emotional support and then we’ll go from there.”

Investigators are working with the coroner’s office to determine a cause of death and an autopsy is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

