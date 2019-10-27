Menu

Crime

Infant among injured in North End shooting: Winnipeg Police Service

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted October 27, 2019 6:22 pm
Updated October 27, 2019 6:29 pm
Police tape marks the scene of a North End shooting. .
Police tape marks the scene of a North End shooting. . Amber McGuckin/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating after someone barged into a home near Salter Street and Flora Avenue Sunday afternoon and fired off a shotgun at least once — injuring four people, including an infant.

First responders brought the victims to hospital, two in critical condition and two in stable condition.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver could not tell media what led to the North End shooting, but noted investigators have an idea of what occurred. He also could not share whether police have made any arrests in connection to the shooting or whether it was gang-related.

“It has been a stunning… 18 hours,” Carver said.

There were three slayings late Saturday and early Sunday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating three homicides overnight

“Now we’ve got a shooting with multiple victims,” Carver said. “We’re seeing increasing levels of violence… more guns on the street, more violence.”

“When I first saw the call, I was very, very concerned,” Carver said. “We’ve got what looks like a shotgun attack and four people including an infant hit… if everybody can come away from this with non-life-threatening injuries, it’s almost a miracle.”

Carver told reporters it’s likely the victims will recover.

Gun seizures increasing ‘year to year’ say Winnipeg police
Gun seizures increasing ‘year to year’ say Winnipeg police
Police Shooting City of Winnipeg Winnipeg Police Service Winnipeg crime Gun Shotgun Winnipeg shooting
